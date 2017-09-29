Daily Boost of Positivity

A negative emotion can create tiredness, according to Dr. Norman Vincent Peale. That's why negative emotions have the power to drain you of energy and vitality. A positive emotion is created by positive thoughts and images. You can say, "This is a great day. I am fortunate to sell a wonderful product. I look forward to meeting many interesting people today; I will be able to help some of these people, and they will become my friends. I look forward to learning a great deal today." Thinking and talking that way adds to your enthusiasm and vitality. Your mind is expanding, and all this contributes to your well-being.