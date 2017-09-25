Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Feelings   September 25, 2017

What kinds of feelings do you have when you start your day, travel to see your client, or take your lunch break? Do you give yourself a little pep talk before seeing a new prospect? Or do you dwell too long on frustrations that have accumulated during the day? To get them out of your system, list your negative emotions on a piece of paper. For example: "I feel stupid about this call. I am a lousy sales rep. I hate this customer," etc. Complete the list. Then take each item and appraise your feelings realistically. Cross out each feeling as you gain perspective on the issues.
Feelings
RECENT TOPICS:  Happiness Difficulties Imagination GrowingArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.