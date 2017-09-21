Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Difficulties   September 21, 2017

If you want to grow, learn to face difficulties. In order to grow, we must face difficult experiences. The successful people you admire likely have learned to accept the challenges of growing as necessary and inevitable. They know intuitively how their experiential mind works and seek out experiences that enhance their growth. Often what holds people back is their inability to put difficult experiences in perspective because their protective and unrealistic thoughts stand in the way of seeing things objectively.
