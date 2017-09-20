Daily Boost of Positivity

An opportunity is not reality. It takes work, luck, and discipline to turn opportunities into reality. When things don't turn out the way you imagine, it is good to remember that the expected outcome was in your imagination. Learn to balance your emotional investments in the things you imagine for yourself. Harnessing the power of imagination begins with avoiding heavy betting on the outcome of our dreams. It is the best protection against suffering the disappointment that might prevent you from daring to dream about the next big thing.