Daily Boost of Positivity

There is no such thing as a bad omen. There's also no such thing as a good omen. Both of these beliefs represent superstitious thinking. That can be a dangerous path to tread. When something bad happens, don't assume that more bad things are likely to follow. When something good happens, it won't automatically be balanced out by something bad. Focus your mind on the things you can control. You can't predict the future, but you can always control your reaction to whatever comes your way – good or bad.