Daily Boost of Positivity

Globalizing your problems is one of the biggest negativity traps. Accomplished people tend to focus on the task at hand, and they don't let little things bother them. If they can't do anything about a negative situation, they don't worry about it, and they move on with their lives. They don't dwell on their mistakes, but they learn what they can from them and then move on to other events. You can't eliminate unpleasant events from your life, but you can isolate the experience and refuse to overgeneralize.