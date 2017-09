Highly successful people tend to think in ways that facilitate effective action. They don't spend a lot of time worrying about the things they have to accomplish. When faced with a deadline, they go ahead and do the work. They don't get stuck in an endless loop, thinking, "I should really finish this up today," or "I'll get to this when I have more time." The next time you face a task or deadline, take a page from the book of the highly successful people of the world, and jump right in.