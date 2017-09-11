Daily Boost of Positivity

Loneliness is not bad. You and every other person on this planet share the condition of aloneness. This condition is attached to your humanity. Think to yourself, "I am separate and unique and special. I belong only to myself – not to my husband, nor my wife; my boss, nor my partner; my brother, nor my father. I am answerable to me, and my feelings are for me to have and share as I choose." This gives you the freedom to build bridges to connect with people, rather than erect barriers. The condition of your humanity is to be separate. Accept your aloneness as a given, then start allowing yourself to enjoy it to its fullest.