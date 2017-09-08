Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Decisions   September 8, 2017

Tough times can lead smart business executives to make irrational decisions. While some companies rush to trim their payrolls, others rush to boost promotions. While some customers see great opportunity in tough times, others see in them an immobilizing personal setback. What determines the toll on selling is our own attitude. If current events or changes at your company are bringing you down, put your focus elsewhere. Find a silver lining, or take time out to relax and recharge. If you can keep a balanced mind, you'll make balanced decisions.
