Daily Boost of Positivity

Tough times can take a toll on teamwork and highlight frustrations. Salespeople often take it personally when the numbers are down, and their egos mandate that they fight back. Many times the battle spills from the marketplace into the company's own ranks. It's not uncommon for some salespeople to speak negatively about their company's products, promotions, or pricing policies. To successfully control the infighting, sales leaders must curb their own aggressive impulses, calm frayed nerves, and channel their salespeople's fighting instincts back to healthier outlets.