Daily Boost of Positivity

Struggling salespeople often say, "I can't stand this daily stream of rejections." People who can't stand rejection should pursue a less stressful career than sales. Professional salespeople are professional because they've learned to mentally toughen themselves. Salespeople need to be as well prepared to succeed as Olympic athletes, physically and mentally, and they need to keep on succeeding. To be prepared mentally (in addition to knowing your products, services, etc.), you must push the "plus" button in your mind to on, and never touch it again. When we think with our "plus" buttons on, we add positive power to our selling efforts and insulate ourselves from rejection.