Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Determination   August 30, 2017

Determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds doesn't come naturally. It is an acquired characteristic. Many people have exceptional talents, a stable background, an excellent education, and assets anyone could want, except the one characteristic that could make them winners: the ability to fight hard when hardest hit. Self-discipline requires that we push ourselves beyond what is comfortable. As we keep exercising self-discipline and stretching and strengthening our abilities, we develop the power to persist under the most difficult circumstances. By trying hard enough, we can become determined enough to win.
Determination
