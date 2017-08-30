Daily Boost of Positivity

Determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds doesn't come naturally. It is an acquired characteristic. Many people have exceptional talents, a stable background, an excellent education, and assets anyone could want, except the one characteristic that could make them winners: the ability to fight hard when hardest hit. Self-discipline requires that we push ourselves beyond what is comfortable. As we keep exercising self-discipline and stretching and strengthening our abilities, we develop the power to persist under the most difficult circumstances. By trying hard enough, we can become determined enough to win.