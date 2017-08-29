Daily Boost of Positivity

To become more resilient, fill your mind with thoughts of stories of resilience. Read stories or biographies of tough people who have overcome hardships. Watch movies that have a theme of courage. Associate with courageous and disciplined people. Ask your courageous friends to share some interesting stories. Do your best to avoid negative people, and don't listen to negative conversations. Humor eases tension and anxiety; pay attention to the things that make you laugh and smile. Keep in mind that your objective is to become a more resilient person – not to escape reality.