Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Resilience   August 29, 2017

To become more resilient, fill your mind with thoughts of stories of resilience. Read stories or biographies of tough people who have overcome hardships. Watch movies that have a theme of courage. Associate with courageous and disciplined people. Ask your courageous friends to share some interesting stories. Do your best to avoid negative people, and don't listen to negative conversations. Humor eases tension and anxiety; pay attention to the things that make you laugh and smile. Keep in mind that your objective is to become a more resilient person – not to escape reality.
Resilience
RECENT TOPICS:  Discouragement Fear Crisis IntegrityArchives
Resilience
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.