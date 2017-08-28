Daily Boost of Positivity

Many of us dream of a fantasy world without problems. In reality, we all will meet obstacles and suffer setbacks or misfortunes. Realize that security is an illusion. No matter how well we plan and prepare for the future, problems will sometimes wear us down, drain vitality and enthusiasm, and make our goals seem out of reach. Discouragement is like quicksand; we must pull ourselves out quickly or sink ever deeper. To keep discouragement at bay, recall past successes. Record in a notebook every time you've overcome a hardship. Write down every successful incident you can remember from childhood to the present, and read this list as often as you can.