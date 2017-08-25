Daily Boost of Positivity

Fear can launch an avalanche of negative thoughts and emotions. What's your defense? First, realize that anxiety is a normal part of life. To counter anxiety, build a strong defense system by becoming an avid positive thinker with positive thoughts and emotions. Try to prevent anxiety from building up or making a sneak attack. Be aware of your own feelings, and you'll be better equipped to nip anxiety in the bud. Remember that everyone experiences anxiety. As Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, "He who is not every day conquering some fear has not learned the secret of life."