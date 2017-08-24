Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Crisis   August 24, 2017

It's been said that a crisis can bring out the best in people. When we're in a crisis, we leverage our resources to rise to the occasion. This may be one of the positive values we can learn from any challenging environment. But we don't have to experience a crisis moment to sell at our best. All we have to do is to make use of the mental and emotional powers within us and go after what we want. Analyze your everyday put offs, shortcuts, and minimal efforts. Plug into the power that a crisis gives you, and use it to jump to higher and higher achievements.
