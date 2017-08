Do you drive yourself to success by some higher meaning, or are you always on the hunt for the next commission? If you dedicate your life to a cause higher than yourself, you will never want to stop contributing. Create enough meaning, and you will create enough energy to accomplish your goals. It's okay to be ambitious, and it's okay to use numbers to stay motivated and benchmark your personal progress. But if you limit the meaning of your work to money, you will soon run out of energy.