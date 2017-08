Do you maintain an attitude of gratitude? The selling profession demands that you focus on the next big sale. But that means it's easy to forget about the success you've already achieved and assets you already have. Remember to appreciate these elements, and give thanks where it's due. Enjoy the fruits of success, share the credit with your team, and preserve the lessons you learned from each victory. View each peak performance as a refueling stop from which you can launch your next success.