Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Goals   August 15, 2017

To focus your action, you must have clearly defined goals. Can you in this minute write down your goals clearly and succinctly? When did you last review them? Yesterday? Last week? On January 1st? If, in all honesty, you have to admit that you have a string of unfulfilled goals, it's time to recalibrate. One, know your purpose. Two, hold yourself responsible for your choices. Excellence and determination never go far without the purpose that fuels clearly defined goals and intelligent decision making.
Goals
RECENT TOPICS:  Risks Strength Creation WinningArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.