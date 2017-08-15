Daily Boost of Positivity

To focus your action, you must have clearly defined goals. Can you in this minute write down your goals clearly and succinctly? When did you last review them? Yesterday? Last week? On January 1st? If, in all honesty, you have to admit that you have a string of unfulfilled goals, it's time to recalibrate. One, know your purpose. Two, hold yourself responsible for your choices. Excellence and determination never go far without the purpose that fuels clearly defined goals and intelligent decision making.