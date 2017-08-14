Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Risks   August 14, 2017

In both sales and life, guts come before glory. But sales professionals will not succeed solely by a willingness to take risks. First and foremost, honor and purpose must exist. Nothing good comes to those in sales who think only of themselves. Define for yourself the fundamentals of honor and good sense. Leave no room for failure to meet these expectations. You should never be caught with unclear convictions. Make sure your purpose is definite before committing to taking the necessary risks to succeed.
