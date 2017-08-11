Daily Boost of Positivity

Strength can be seen as an act of self-leadership. Remember the leadership skills of Winston Churchill and the way he helped a nation to endure the hardship and pain of war and survive with its humanity intact. He understood that, for his country to survive, he would have to inspire people to build strength – strength of purpose, strength of vision, strength of will. This isn't just history. Our world today fumes and flares with danger. Chronic frustrations and thwarted expectations tug at us all the time. If we build our strength, however, we will safeguard ourselves from feeling victimized by negative experiences.