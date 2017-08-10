Daily Boost of Positivity

Anatole France once commented, "We do not know what to do with this short life, yet we yearn for another that will be eternal." When we solve problems, we feel satisfied. By solving problems, we develop into who we are. That is why it is so important to develop good habits when it comes to our choices. Once we accept responsibility for our own accomplishments and growth by choosing wise paths for ourselves, our options become more abundant and clear. Remember: whenever you make choices, you are also creating yourself.