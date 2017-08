Brainstorming aloud during a negotiation is a great way to get past an impasse. It's a way for everyone to step back and generate some ideas without judging or feeling pressure to reach a resolution. It sounds like this: "Let's step back and try a few 'what-ifs,'" or "We seem to be stuck here. What if we discuss some options and see if something emerges that we can both live with?" Brainstorming not only generates ideas and alternatives, it also shows your willingness to be open and flexible.