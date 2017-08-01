Daily Boost of Positivity



How many hours a week do you spend watching TV? Motivational expert Jack Canfield found time to read one self-improvement book a week for nine weeks after choosing to change his television-watching habits. In 10 years, Canfield had read 520 books on such topics as management, sales, marketing, psychology, and motivation. Eventually Canfield co-wrote the first Chicken Soup for the Soul book with Mark Victor Hansen and became one of the most widely read authors in America. To date, 112 million books in the Chicken Soup series have been sold, and translations exist in more than 40 languages.

