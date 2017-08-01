Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Habits   August 1, 2017


How many hours a week do you spend watching TV? Motivational expert Jack Canfield found time to read one self-improvement book a week for nine weeks after choosing to change his television-watching habits. In 10 years, Canfield had read 520 books on such topics as management, sales, marketing, psychology, and motivation. Eventually Canfield co-wrote the first Chicken Soup for the Soul book with Mark Victor Hansen and became one of the most widely read authors in America. To date, 112 million books in the Chicken Soup series have been sold, and translations exist in more than 40 languages.
Habits
RECENT TOPICS:  Adventure Abundance Purpose DeterminationArchives
Habits
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.