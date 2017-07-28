Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
What has inspired you today? What has disappointed you? What do you wish you'd done differently? What are you proud of having accomplished? Each day represents a whole lifetime's worth of hopes, regrets, fears, expectations, and desires. The great thing about this moment is that you get to decide what you'll make of it. This might be the worst day you've had in years, the best day of your life, or a day that feels pretty much in line with most days. When you wake up tomorrow, what do you want to carry over from today? To quote Dr. Wayne Dyer, "If you want abundance, think abundance."
