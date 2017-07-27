Daily Boost of Positivity

Each of us has experienced disappointment, hurt, and disillusionment. No one is immune to these. The goal is not to let these accumulate to the point where they slow you down. That's what makes the difference between success and failure. It is readily possible for you to take the challenges of life and transform them into a unified and positive outlook that fuels your purpose. All your experiences – crises, setbacks, promotions, closed deals, surprises – are part of what makes you a survivor and striver. Life is a journey, and we all have a purpose. Don't let negative illusions cloud your ability to recognize that purpose and fulfill it to the utmost.