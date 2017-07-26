Daily Boost of Positivity

Many people tend to put a lot of faith in hard work and discipline. These elements are certainly a part of an overall success plan. But when applied in isolation, they won't yield results. Determination needs positivity and a winning attitude to work. If you doggedly slave away at a task while carrying a negative mind-set, you're far less likely to see the results you want. Be determined and work hard, but at the same time cultivate an awareness of your mental state. Spend 15 minutes a day letting your mind wander. Be open to serendipity. Expose yourself to positive thoughts and people. These practices will help you make the most of your work ethic and desire to succeed.