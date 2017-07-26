Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Determination   July 26, 2017

Many people tend to put a lot of faith in hard work and discipline. These elements are certainly a part of an overall success plan. But when applied in isolation, they won't yield results. Determination needs positivity and a winning attitude to work. If you doggedly slave away at a task while carrying a negative mind-set, you're far less likely to see the results you want. Be determined and work hard, but at the same time cultivate an awareness of your mental state. Spend 15 minutes a day letting your mind wander. Be open to serendipity. Expose yourself to positive thoughts and people. These practices will help you make the most of your work ethic and desire to succeed.
Determination
RECENT TOPICS:  Enthusiasm Responsibility Troubles HelpArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.