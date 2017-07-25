Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Enthusiasm   July 25, 2017

Dr. Wayne Dyer once said that in order to be good at selling, you have to first fall in love with what you do. "You don't sell your product, because every product in the world has some validity, and there is another product out there that will satisfy the customer's need just as well." What quality do successful salespeople have that others don't? According to Dyer, the answer is serenity. They work for the customer's quota, not the quota their companies set. They're always asking, "How can I serve you?" Whether making a presentation, following up with customers, prospecting, networking, or closing, the difference between your average performer and your top performer will always be enthusiasm. "When you are filled with enthusiasm for what you sell and can convey that, it doesn't matter what product you're offering, the people will want it."
