Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Responsibility   July 24, 2017

Do you ever go home feeling that you've spent the whole day doing jobs on other people's to-do lists instead of your own? Do you feel that you're doing more but accomplishing less? When you allow the problems of others to become your own, you're doing volunteer work. Stop accepting responsibility for other people's problems. Instead, help the person define the problem and ask him or her to come up with an idea of how to solve it. Ask the person to accept full ownership of the problem, and schedule a time to check in with a progress report. You might be surprised how well people can do on their own with just this little bit of support.
Responsibility
RECENT TOPICS:  Troubles Help Moods FunArchives
Responsibility
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.