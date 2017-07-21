Daily Boost of Positivity

Sometimes you need to address your emotions before you can clear the path to the next sale. Examine the way you feel right now. Is there anything negative you're holding on to that might affect the rest of your calls today? It could be a family problem, frustration with a client, or simply a bad mood. No matter what the source, take a moment to consider whether or not you can simply let it go, and choose to look at the issue from a positive perspective. If this is something that needs deeper attention, set it aside for now, but make a promise to revisit it by a certain deadline. What troubles you today need not hold you back tomorrow.