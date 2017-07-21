Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Troubles   July 21, 2017

Sometimes you need to address your emotions before you can clear the path to the next sale. Examine the way you feel right now. Is there anything negative you're holding on to that might affect the rest of your calls today? It could be a family problem, frustration with a client, or simply a bad mood. No matter what the source, take a moment to consider whether or not you can simply let it go, and choose to look at the issue from a positive perspective. If this is something that needs deeper attention, set it aside for now, but make a promise to revisit it by a certain deadline. What troubles you today need not hold you back tomorrow.
RECENT TOPICS:  Help Moods Fun ValuesArchives
Troubles
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.