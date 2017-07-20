Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Help   July 20, 2017

Everyone in sales hears his or her share of no's, but if you've hit a real rut, it's time to take a practical approach. Admit that you might be in over your head and take steps to diagnose the problem. Conduct an audit. What are the major areas in which you might need help? Price objections? Building rapport? Product knowledge? After you identify the problem, seek help. There's nothing wrong with asking the person you report to for extra training in a certain area, or requesting a one-on-one coaching session. Often, the solution is simply to go back to the basics and take it step-by-step.
Help
RECENT TOPICS:  Moods Fun Values ProgressArchives
Help
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.