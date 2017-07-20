Daily Boost of Positivity

Everyone in sales hears his or her share of no's, but if you've hit a real rut, it's time to take a practical approach. Admit that you might be in over your head and take steps to diagnose the problem. Conduct an audit. What are the major areas in which you might need help? Price objections? Building rapport? Product knowledge? After you identify the problem, seek help. There's nothing wrong with asking the person you report to for extra training in a certain area, or requesting a one-on-one coaching session. Often, the solution is simply to go back to the basics and take it step-by-step.