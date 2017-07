Unfinished business is a mental burden. Learn how to close the loop on negative experiences so you can lighten your load. In his classic book Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy, Dr. David Burns suggests writing automatic thoughts after a negative experience on the left-hand side of a piece of paper and then objectively appraising each thought one by one with a rational response. This will help break negative thought patterns and keep them from distorting your outlook on life.