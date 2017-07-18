Daily Boost of Positivity



Find yourself in a sales slump? Stop trying so hard. Relax and have fun. Fall in love with your business again. Your customers can tell when you're uptight. They also can sense when you're overselling. Stop, take a deep breath, and be yourself. When you're relaxed, you exude more confidence. When you know your product – really know your product – you can answer any question confidently. And when you're excited about your product or service and relay the message with confidence, your customers will be enthusiastic, too.

