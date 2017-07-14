Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
To make sure you're on the right track to success, take time to measure your progress. Compare the goals and deadlines you've set to what you've accomplished. Even if you're behind schedule, give yourself credit for the things you’ve achieved. The important thing is to keep moving forward.  To quote Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., “I find that the great thing in this world is not so much where we stand as in what direction we are moving. To reach the port of heaven, we must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it – but we must sail, and not drift, nor lie at anchor.”
