Daily Boost of Positivity

With the power of your imagination, you can just as easily turn a bad situation into a good one. The next time you're facing a situation you dread, try thinking about all the things that you're afraid will go wrong, and imagine the feelings that go along with it. Then imagine some some positive alternatives by using the phrase "but instead." For example: "I spend the entire morning calling all my leads from marketing, and no one wants to talk to me." Now repeat that statement, but add "but instead" at the end, and then imagine a positive outcome: "...but instead, I have a conversation with marketing about where these leads came from and why they're not working, and we figure out a strategy to find the right leads for me to pursue." With a little imagination, you can get right back on course.