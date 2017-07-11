Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Thanks   July 11, 2017

How long is the list of people to whom you owe thanks? Gratitude is not just a once-a-year expression used during Thanksgiving, performance appraisals, or annual meetings. It's a daily necessity for sales professionals whose goal it is to provide value for as many people as possible. Start counting the number of people to whom you give a sincere and meaningful thanks each day. If it's fewer than five people, start making an effort to look for opportunities to thank more people every day. You might even be lifted up by getting thanks in return.
