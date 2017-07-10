Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Collaboration   July 10, 2017

What keeps sales and marketing from playing nice together? Collaboration is not just a pipe dream anymore; sales and marketing must both be committed to getting on the same page. Have you agreed on the definition of a lead? Do you have a strategy to capture those specific kinds of leads? Between blogs, email campaigns, social analytics, user-generated content, and more, marketing has plenty of options to help sales find great opportunities. When sales and marketing work together, everyone wins. What are you doing to foster better collaboration and communication with marketing?
Collaboration
