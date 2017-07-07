Daily Boost of Positivity

According to Jacob Morgan, modern-day selling has a lot in common with the late Bruce Lee. That's right: Bruce Lee. How? One of Bruce Lee's approaches toward martial arts was the idea of fighting without fighting, which can be adapted to the selling world as "selling without selling." Pretend you had to sell to Bruce Lee, but if he felt like you were pitching or selling to him, he would get to kick you in the head. All of a sudden your approach toward selling would be different. Now, instead of trying to sell, you will try to connect and build a relationship. You will try to build trust.