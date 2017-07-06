Daily Boost of Positivity

Be aware of the people who are most helpful to you. Those are the folks you should be talking to most frequently as you strive to deliver the highest value to your customers and for your company. The quickest way to climb the ladder of success is to find the right people, who will give you a boost when you need it. If you look around and find a lack of supportive people, start reaching out to those who might serve that purpose for you. Ask them what you might be able to do for them in order to establish a mutually beneficial relationship.