Isn't the world full of wonderful things? If you have trouble seeing all the good things in the world, try resetting your perspective by listening to upbeat music, watching a show that makes you laugh, spending playtime with children, engaging in 20 minutes of light exercise outdoors, getting in touch with an old friend, or giving a stranger a compliment. These are all small things we can do to remind ourselves of the wonder that exists in the world – and the wonderful people in it.