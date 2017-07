In any contest, there are winners and losers – and salespeople hate to lose. But remember the old saying: it's how you play the game that counts. In any sales career, there will be highs and lows, peaks and valleys. Just because you're on top one day doesn't mean you'll always be there. If life is a contest, that means there will always be another way to push yourself forward. The outcome of a contest doesn't matter as much as feeling every day like you're a winner.