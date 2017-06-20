Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Slumps   June 20, 2017

Sometimes, because of our personal problems, we get in a slump. Sometimes we can't handle the rejection anymore and become agitated. Sometimes we just can't do our job because there is so much going on in our lives. If you ever hit a slump, then it's time to take out the trash. Do what works for you to get back on track. You might listen to your favorite song or to a motivational presentation. You might go to the movies. You might revisit your list of goals and recommit to working on the things you've said you want in life. Take out the trash, and you'll find yourself back at work and refocused before you know it.
Contributed by Michael T. Boyko
