Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Struggles   June 19, 2017

We all have problems in life. Some are bigger than others. But at the end of the day, we all have a choice to make: do we let our problems overpower us, or do we fight through the day? That is the million-dollar question. Successful people answer it by doing what they can to learn and grow from challenges and setbacks. They don't beat themselves up by focusing on what they did wrong or could have done better. They learn to power through and not take struggles personally.
Contributed by Michael T. Boyko
Struggles
RECENT TOPICS:  Rapport Asking Delight TensionArchives
Struggles
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.