Daily Boost of Positivity

Contributed by Michael T. Boyko

We all have problems in life. Some are bigger than others. But at the end of the day, we all have a choice to make: do we let our problems overpower us, or do we fight through the day? That is the million-dollar question. Successful people answer it by doing what they can to learn and grow from challenges and setbacks. They don't beat themselves up by focusing on what they did wrong or could have done better. They learn to power through and not take struggles personally.