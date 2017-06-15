Daily Boost of Positivity

Give compliments to and ask questions about the person with whom you're speaking. Ask about his or her life (within bounds and reason). Ask about work. If there is one thing people love to talk about more than anything else, it's themselves. All you need to do is get the ball rolling, then listen and respond. Make friends with everyone you talk to. It's not just a good thing for you; when you are kind to people, it makes them feel good, and when people feel good, they're open to new opportunities and relationships.