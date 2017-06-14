Daily Boost of Positivity

Stop whatever you're doing and delight in being alive! Sense the physical processes inside you, the good in people around you, and the beauty of the world you live in. Keep everything in context; smile and laugh (especially at yourself). Accept and embrace change. No matter what you want, whatever happens is going to happen. Be fit for success. Exercise and take care of yourself. Speed up your body action by moving to music, stretching, or jogging. Movement helps eliminate pent-up stress by aiding the removal of stress-produced chemicals that make you feel bad.