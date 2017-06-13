Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
To combat daily tension, concentrate on one task at a time. The habit of thinking about too many things at the same time is extremely fatiguing and stress producing. Try making a list of other things you must do, and then put it aside so that you don't have to think about them but won't worry about forgetting them, either. Stop throughout the day to see if you are relaxed. Are your hands clenched? Is your jaw tight? Such tension will begin to spread throughout your body, so catch it early. Let your arms hang loosely, unwrinkle your brow, relax your mouth, and breathe deeply.
