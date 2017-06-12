Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Information   June 12, 2017

From cell phones to voicemail, there's a lot of information to keep up with. Technology helps salespeople make great strides, but it can also disrupt and distract. Gadgets fuel expectations of instantaneous response. They invade personal time. The marvels of technology should help sales professionals stay connected, serve customers better, and produce more. Give yourself a little room. We're in a period of information overload. You'll never know it all. So control what you can. Control your attitude.
