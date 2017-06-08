Daily Boost of Positivity

Trust is a critical ingredient in sales; people don't buy from a sales rep they don't trust. So how do you establish trust in a world of skeptics? Start by focusing on your credibility, and admit weakness. Prospects know your company and product are weak in some areas. You boost your credibility when you admit to those weaknesses rather than try to sweep them under the table. Even better: turn a perceived weakness into a desired benefit. For instance, if your software doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a competing product, point that out. Then point out how the simplicity of your product boosts usage and data-entry accuracy.