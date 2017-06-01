Daily Boost of Positivity

Our friends are often worth their weight in gold. As we grow older and enter different phases of life, we must develop new ways of connecting with people. Start by considering the qualities you appreciate in others. Kindness, loyalty, understanding, forgiveness, and reliability are all prized traits. Next, show by word and deed that your friendship would be valuable. Finally, create opportunities for others to get to know you, and vice versa. If you follow these steps, you will have a lifetime filled with friendship.