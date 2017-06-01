Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Friends   June 1, 2017

Our friends are often worth their weight in gold. As we grow older and enter different phases of life, we must develop new ways of connecting with people. Start by considering the qualities you appreciate in others. Kindness, loyalty, understanding, forgiveness, and reliability are all prized traits. Next, show by word and deed that your friendship would be valuable. Finally, create opportunities for others to get to know you, and vice versa. If you follow these steps, you will have a lifetime filled with friendship.
Friends
RECENT TOPICS:  Happiness Weakness Priorities AwarenessArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.