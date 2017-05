Force-feeding works no better with buyers than it does with kids. A prospect, pen in fist, seems almost ready to sign. But hold on. You see hesitation, then a frown. What's the problem? More to the point: what should you do now? Should you backtrack a bit and probe patiently? Or should you try to force the issue with a clever gimmick or trick closing technique? Play it cool. Don't force. Concentrate on the right question to ask to nail down what caused the hesitation.